Furry Scurry race supports ROAR

The Ridgefield Operation of Animal Rescue’s Very Scary Furry Scurry two-mile walk/run and Kids’ Ding Dong Dash is in support of the shelter and will be held at the Ridgefield Parks & Recreation Center on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 9 a.m. The run/walk is for runners and walkers with or without dogs. Kids can run in the Ding Dong Dash (without their dogs) — all are invited to wear a Halloween costume.

The dash for kids has a different element than usual. Instead of having the kids run a specific route, they zig zag across the rec center field stopping at four stations. At each stop the child will be asked to do a trick to get a treat.

Besides having a winner for the two-mile run, there will be an award for the winner of the fastest human dog team as well as best human and dog team costume.

The run is being sponsored by the Ridgefield Running Company, Parks & Recreation, and several other businesses.

Registration is at signmeup.com/115502.