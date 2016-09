Ridgefield A Better Chance (RABC) has announced it will be hosting its fall event — Motown, A Dinner and Dancing to Your Favorite Tunes — Friday, Oct. 28, at Rolling Hills Country Club in Wilton.

The reception is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. and will include a live and silent auction.

For those looking to dress up and dance, attire from the 1970s is optional.

RABC is asking those to RSVP by Friday, Oct. 14.

For additional information contact [email protected]