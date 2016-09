Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association (RVNA) is offering a volunteer information session on Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 1 to 3:30 p.m.. at RVNA, 27 Governor Street.

The two and a half hour session will provide information on RVNA’s growth, new services available, and upcoming volunteer opportunities.

Those interested in learning more may RSVP Barbara Newland, RVNA director of community health & wellness at 203-438-5555, ext. 1005 or [email protected]