Playhouse gala features Kenny Rogers

Kenny Rogers’ final world tour — The Gambler’s Last Deal — will headline The Ridgefield Playhouse Gala on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets to the gala include open bar, dinner by area restaurants, silent and live auction items (including a piece of Rogers memorabilia signed on the night of the show). The concert includes a look back through Rogers’ 50-plus-year career.





Following the reception, Fairfield County Bank will be celebrated as this year’s gala honoree. This year’s Arts Volunteer award will be presented to Ridgefield resident and Broadway veteran Daniel C. Levine, a member of The Ridgefield Playhouse Artistic Advisory Board.