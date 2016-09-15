The Ridgefield Press

Playhouse to bestow honors at gala

By The Ridgefield Press on September 15, 2016 in Community, Happenings, News, This Weekend & Coming Up · 0 Comments

From left, Daniel C. Levine, Playhouse Artistic Advisory Board member; David Schneider, bank CEO, and Dan Berta, bank president.

From left, Daniel C. Levine, Playhouse Artistic Advisory Board member; David Schneider, bank CEO, and Dan Berta, bank president.

The Ridgefield Playhouse will honor an individual and an institution at its fall gala this Saturday, Sept. 17, that features Country Music Hall of Famer Kenny Rogers.

Fairfield County Bank will be celebrated as this gala honoree. Fairfield County Bank has been a consistent annual supporter at the Platinum level of The Ridgefield Playhouse since 2000.  

This year’s Arts Volunteer Award will be presented to Daniel C. Levine, a member of the Playhouse Artistic Advisory Board. Levine, a Broadway veteran and Ridgefield resident, has brought his expertise by expanding the Broadway and Cabaret series.

Following the award presentations, Kenny Rogers will perform.

For tickets ($195), call the box office at 203-438-5795, or visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org

 

Related posts:

  1. Ridgefield: SPHERE-tacular is June 2 at Playhouse
  2. Ridgefield Chorale, Ridgefield Playhouse receive grants
  3. CHIRP concert to be held inside Ridgefield Playhouse Thursday night cause of heat
  4. Patrick donates book proceeds to Playhouse’s Playhouse Arts for Everyone program

Tags:

Previous Post Woodcock Nature Center: Under harvest moon farm to table tasting Next Post Jesse Lee Church offers tag sale spots
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress