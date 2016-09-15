Playhouse to bestow honors at gala

The Ridgefield Playhouse will honor an individual and an institution at its fall gala this Saturday, Sept. 17, that features Country Music Hall of Famer Kenny Rogers.

Fairfield County Bank will be celebrated as this gala honoree. Fairfield County Bank has been a consistent annual supporter at the Platinum level of The Ridgefield Playhouse since 2000.

This year’s Arts Volunteer Award will be presented to Daniel C. Levine, a member of the Playhouse Artistic Advisory Board. Levine, a Broadway veteran and Ridgefield resident, has brought his expertise by expanding the Broadway and Cabaret series.

Following the award presentations, Kenny Rogers will perform.