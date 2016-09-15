Laundry room wiring caused fire on Midrocks Road

The Fire Marshal has determined that the cause of the fire at 39 Midrocks Road was caused by a short circuit in wiring located in the ceiling of the lower level laundry room, Fire Chief Kevin Tappe told The Press Thursday, Sept. 15.

“Why the cable short circuited we will probably never know,” he said.

The blaze, which saw flames as high as 25 feet, destroyed the lower level of the home, as well as half of the upper level.

The Press was on scene earlier Thursday and spoke to the owner of the home, who was renting it out to a local mother and her two daughters.

According to Chief Tappe, the two girls were home when they smelt smoke in the basement.

“Everybody’s out, everybody’s healthy — not a scratch. I’m happy,” said Brian Hamilton, owner of a house at 39 Midrocks Road.

“Two teenage girls were in the house at the time the fire started,” he said. “Thank God they got out. All this can be replaced. Kids can’t.”

The chief commended the efforts of Lieutenant Mike Moore and firefighter/paramedic Gesmondi.

“They did a great job knocking down the building, even though they were short handed,” Chief Tappe said. “They prevented the fire from spreading further and reduced it significantly as volunteers and other engines arrived on the scene.”

The fire department requested mutual aid and received in the form of two tankers from Danbury, as well as another engine from Georgetown.

More than 20 volunteer firefighters rushed to the scene, too, supplying additional support.

Hamilton has insurance on the property, he said.

While damage to the house isn’t that apparent from the front, a walk around back shows a great black hole and the interior pretty much destroyed.

“That back of the house is almost gone,” Hamilton said.

The family renting the house “pretty much lost everything” he said and a fund for donation to help them has been set up through St. Stephen’s Church.

“Rudy Marconi was here, he put them up at the Day’s Inn — or the town did,” Hamilton said. “My realtor called me and said: ‘Have them call me, I’ll find them a place.’ That’s typical Ridgefield, everybody coming together to help a family.”

