Woodcock Nature Center: Under harvest moon farm to table tasting

Woodcock Nature Center is planning a Harvest Moon tasting at its candlelit pavilion on Saturday, Sept. 17. Local CSAs; Garden of Ideas, The Hickories and Simpaug Farms have donated produce to be prepared by Sarah Bouïssou Catering as well as tastings from 109 Cheese and dessert from Ross Bread. Cellar XV will offer wines to taste and beer from Palm and Two Roads Brewing will be available.

Live music from Kyle Duke and Sarah Searfoss from Kyle Duke and the Brown Bag Boys, and auction items (including tickets to a Jimmy Fallon taping) all to benefit the center’s environmental education initiatives.

Tickets available at woodcocknaturecenter.org.