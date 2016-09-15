Start School Later sets up Ridgefield chapter

Ridgefield students who hate getting up early have a new ally.

Start School Later (SSL), a national non-profit coalition of health professionals, sleep scientists, educators, parents, students, and other concerned citizens, has officially formed a chapter in town.

The group, which is dedicated to increasing public awareness about the relationship between sleep and school hours and to ensuring school start times compatible with health, safety, education, and equity, has planned for two informational meetings — one Friday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. in the community room at CVS and another Monday, Sept. 19, at 9:30 a.m. in the lower level conference room in Town Hall.

“Research by the American Academy of Pediatrics tells us that biological sleep cycles begin to shift up to two hours later at the start of puberty, making it more difficult for adolescents to get to sleep early in the evening and wake-up early in the morning as they grow older,” the group’s Facebook page said.

“Despite this knowledge, as students in Ridgefield Public Schools move through the system, they start school earlier and earlier. Too-early school start times, resulting in sleep deprivation among students, are a national public health concern with serious consequences that impact children and their families. Sleep deprivation has been found to be detrimental to both health, growth and learning, and is considered to be one of the leading causes of learning difficulties, teen depression, car accidents, and risky behaviors.”

The post continued by recognizing that changing school start times has been a complicated issue for Ridgefield

“It has been discussed for many years,” the group wrote. “However, concerns about its effect on sports schedules, childcare, extra-curricular activities, student employment, and bus schedules are imprudent. Schools and districts, similar to Ridgefield (West Hartford/Wilton), that have successfully delayed start times have reported positive impacts on the emotional health, stress levels, and academic performance of students.

“Our community should not fear this change but embrace adjusting the schedule for the betterment of all our students.

“Again, the question is not should Ridgefield middle and high schools’ start times begin at healthier hours, but rather how can we make this happen. It is not acceptable to allow bus schedules and adult convenience to dictate school start times. It is not acceptable to make budget decisions on the backs of our adolescents.”

The group’s post said that momentum for a change is building, and asked for support from parents, students, educators, and health professionals.

Ridgefield High School begins the day at 7:25 a.m., with some students scheduled to be picked up by bus as early as 6:19 a.m.

East Ridge and Scotts Ridge middle schools start at 8:00 a.m., with some students scheduled to be picked by the bus up as early as 7:10 a.m.

To read more go to: www.startschoollater.net/ct—ridgefield.html

To sign a national petition go to: petitions.moveon.org/sign/promote-legislation-to.fb1?source=s.fb&r_by=1521139