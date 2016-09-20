The Ridgefield Press

Medicare seminar at Founders Hall

In advance of Medicare’s open enrollment period, Founders Hall will host a seminar, Unraveling Medicare: Understanding Your Choices, on Friday, Sept. 30, at 1 p.m.

Choices is a community outreach program that provides medical insurance advice. Counselor John Rosa and Karen Gaudian of Ridgefield Social Services will explain how Medicare works and offer sign-ups for Choices appointments, available at the Library and the Ridgefield Visiting Nurses Association.

During Medicare’s open enrollment period, Oct. 15-Dec. 7, covered individuals can change their Medicare health plans and prescription drug coverage for the following year.

The seminar is free and open to the public. For more information, call 203-431-7000.

