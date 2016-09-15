Photography workshops start soon through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Beginning Digital Photography with Michael Serao (digital SLR with manual settings is needed) covers the basics of how a camera works and what is necessary to create a good exposure (Wednesdays, Sept. 28; Oct. 5, 19, 26 and Nov. 2; 7 to 9 p.m.; $109).

Intro to Photoshop Elements covers the basic tools and techniques that will fix the average photo’s most common problems: color, contrast, brightness and sharpness correction, and cropping (Monday/Wednesday, Sept. 19, 21 and 26 or Tuesdays, Sept. 20, 27 and Oct. 4 from 7 to 9 p.m.; $122).

The photoshoot at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion (Sept. 20 at 11:30 a.m.), next level courses, Picasa, iPhone and iPad Photography are also available.

Instructor Serao has an master of fine arts degree and has been employed in photography and teaching for more than 20 years.

Senior discount available. Advance registration required. ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for information.