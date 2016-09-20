Paws for the Cause dog festival Oct. 16



A festival for dogs, their people to benefit ROAR will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Ridgefield Parks and Recreation, 195 Danbury Road, from noon to 4 p.m., rain or shine.

Featured are the Doggie Fun Zone, an agility course, and a live demo with Zeus, the police K9.

Family activities include paw-painting, pet-related vendors, children’s crafts and activities, four-legged games, photo ops for holiday cards and a seminar.

Music will be provided by Three Brooklyn bands playing indie, post rock, and new wave as well as Bethel’s Quiet Giant . A beer and wine tent and six food trucks are included.

Out of the Crate Inc. is presenting the first public reading of Out of the Crate and Into the Pack, a children’s story of Berkeley the rescue dog.

Early registration through Oct. 1 is $10/person and $20/family online at roar-ridgefield.org