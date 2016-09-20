The Ridgefield Press

Paws for the Cause dog festival Oct. 16

By The Ridgefield Press on September 20, 2016 in Happenings · 0 Comments

Former ROAR puppy Mike from the Brady Bunch litter, now Bandit and member of the Levine family in North Salem, runs through the Doggie Fun Zone agility course at Paws for the Cause 2014.  

Former ROAR puppy Mike from the Brady Bunch litter, now Bandit and member of the Levine family in North Salem, runs through the Doggie Fun Zone agility course at Paws for the Cause 2014.

 


A festival for dogs, their people to benefit ROAR will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Ridgefield Parks and Recreation, 195 Danbury Road, from noon to 4 p.m., rain or shine.
Featured are the Doggie Fun Zone, an agility course, and a live demo with Zeus, the police K9.

Family activities include paw-painting, pet-related vendors, children’s crafts and activities, four-legged games, photo ops for holiday cards and a seminar.

Music will be provided by Three Brooklyn bands playing indie, post rock, and new wave as well as Bethel’s Quiet Giant . A beer and wine tent and six food trucks are included.

Out of the Crate Inc. is presenting the first public reading of Out of the Crate and Into the Pack, a children’s story of Berkeley the rescue dog.   
Early registration through Oct. 1 is $10/person and $20/family online at roar-ridgefield.org

