Language classes

French, Spanish, Italian, and German classes are available at Ridgefield Continuing Education.


French 1, part 1, starts Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 28, at noon;  French 1, part 4, starts Monday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m.; French Intermediate starts Monday, Oct. 17, at 7:30 p.m. and French Advanced starts Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 1:30 p.m.

Spanish 1 starts Monday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. and Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 1:35 p.m.; Spanish 1, Part 2, starts Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m. and Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 12:05 p.m. and (started Jan. 20, 6:30 p.m.) are still available; Spanish Conversation for Advanced Beginner/Intermediate starts Thursday, Oct. 20, at 6:30 p.m.  

Italian 1, part 1, starts Monday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m.; Italian 1, part 2, starts Monday, Oct. 17, at 7:30 p.m.; Italian Intermediate, part 1, starts Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m.; Italian Advanced starts Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 7:30 p.m.

German 1, part 1, starts Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m. and German Intermediate, part 1, starts Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 3:15 p.m.

Classes run six to nine sessions for one and a half hours each. Tuition is $144 to $162 plus a text fee. Advance registration required. Course and teacher descriptions and dates are available at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

