Ira Joe Fisher’s Fantastiks life

Ira Joe Fisher will reminisce about his days in the cast of the long running off-Broadway show, The Fantastiks, on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Congregation Shir Shalom on Peaceable Street.

Fisher, a broadcaster and educator, is the author of three books of poetry and presents speaking seminars as well as teaching at UConn and Mercy College.

There will be a singalong led by Fisher with assistance from Dr. Bruce Sacks and his family of singers. For more information contact [email protected]