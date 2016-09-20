The Ridgefield Press

Ira Joe Fisher’s Fantastiks life

By The Ridgefield Press on September 20, 2016

Ira Joe Fisher will reminisce about his days in the cast of the long running off-Broadway show, The Fantastiks, on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Congregation Shir Shalom on Peaceable Street.

Fisher, a broadcaster and educator, is the author of three books of poetry and presents speaking seminars as well as teaching at UConn and Mercy College.

There will be a singalong led by Fisher with assistance from Dr. Bruce Sacks and his family of singers. For more information contact [email protected]

