Buying and selling on eBay is a Ridgefield Continuing Education class that provides hands-on experience using eBay to buy old or new items with confidence; convert household clutter to cash; start an eBay business and sell items to downsize a collection.

Instructor Eileen Burton has a small French collectibles business and has spent more than eight years buying and selling on eBay. Class meets on Tuesdays, Sept. 27 and Oct. 4, from 1 to 3 p.m. or Thursdays, Nov. 3 and 10, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Venus building (old high school). Cost is $82. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.