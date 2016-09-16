Farmingville playground needs one last boost

If you’re free this weekend and you feel like lending a helping hand, then look no further than Farmingville Elementary School, where a group of community volunteers are putting the finishing touches on ADA-accessible playground.

“The new, fully-accessible play structure donated by Spirit Builders of Jesse Lee Church is nearly ready for all to enjoy and we need your help in getting to the finish line,” Sharol Signorelli posted on Farmingville earlier this week.

She said that the crews were looking for help to paint, put up railings, spread mulch and complete easy carpentry tasks.

“It is the last weekend for community participation,” Signorelli said. “It does take a village.”

Residents can sign up here or by visiting signup.com/go/AUBVZd

Volunteers must be ages 16 or above. Youth under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Tigers Den is providing lunch to the volunteers.

Signorelli, who pushed for a similar handicapped-accessible playground at Scotland Elementary School during the 2010-11 school year and spearheaded the project with former Principal Mark Solomon that eventually led to the district’s first playground that was compliant with The Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, spoke to The Press last month to highlight the work being done at Farmingville.

“We come from far away to raise our kids here and we should have a lot of pride in this town,” she said. “Yet there’s still some who can’t partake in all this greatness…

“When I first got involved for my son when he was three years old, there was nothing to play on for disabled pre-kindergartners at Barlow and there was nothing else anywhere else in the district for him when he got older,” Signorelli said, noting the difference that’s been made over the last six years. “I remember asking, ‘Can we do better than this?’ and the answer was ‘yes.’”

Her dream is for Ridgefield to not outplace a single student with special needs.

But the ultimate goal would be to see Ridgefield become “the gold standard for idyllic, small- town America” when it comes to accessibility for every single one of its residents.

“Someone will set the standard, why not let it be us?” Signorelli told The Press.

“It’s all of us — it’s children in braces, it’s senior citizens, it’s a parent going through a medical trauma,” she said. “I believe this is something that will touch everybody at some point in their lives, so the question is: ‘why not have it be ready when it’s your turn?’”

Editor’s note: Signorelli and Andrews said the Spirit Builders are seeking donations to help with overrun costs. Send checks, payable to Jesse Lee Memorial UMC, 207 Main Street, with “FES Playground” in the memo.