Lecture to give election perspective

Rutgers University professor Dr. David Greenberg, author of Republic of Spin: An Inside History of the American Presidency, will speak at Keeler Tavern Museum about the evolution of White House “spin” from Theodore Roosevelt to Barack Obama, on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 4 p.m.

Books on the Common will be selling copies of Dr. Greenberg’s book at a 15% discount to purchasers who mention the lecture.

“Dr. Greenberg’s book gets excellent reviews,” says Angela Liptack, associate director, “and his historical perspective is highly sought after, for understanding the media’s handling of the current election.”

Dr. Greenberg is a historian of American politics and a columnist for Politico. The lecture will be followed by Q&A, a book signing and reception with light refreshments. Tickets are $25 ($20 for museum members, $15 for students). To register, visit keelertavernmuseum.org/events or call the museum’s office at 203-438-5485.