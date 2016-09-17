The Ridgefield Press

Eating disorders practice opens

By The Ridgefield Press on September 17, 2016 in Business, News, People · 0 Comments

Rena Bruckman

Rena Bruckman

Debbie Chrabolowski

Debbie Chrabolowski

 

Nutritionist Rena Bruckman and Psychotherapist Debbie Chrabolowski have opened an outpatient center in Ridgefield for treating eating disorders. The new office, Thrive Psychotherapy and Nutrition of Connecticut, opened in March at 199 Ethan Allen Highway (above Country Diner).

Bruckman and Chrabolowski, who separately had been referring clients to each other for years, decided to work under one roof to allow them to work collaboratively. Together, with two other psychotherapists on site, Theresa Roth and Susan Nilsen, they can provide treatment in one location. Typically, people struggling with an eating disorder work with a nutritionist and a therapist.

Thrive offers individual, family, or group therapy, parent coaching and nutritional counseling.

Related posts:

  1. Bank names Micalizzi senior vice president
  2. One last push: Pedaling toward a cure for cancer, Ridgefield biker aims to raise $15,000
  3. Press polls draw 2,000 online responses
  4. Fall ball registration ends Monday

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Ridgefield Academy: New school year starts
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress