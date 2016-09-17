Eating disorders practice opens

Nutritionist Rena Bruckman and Psychotherapist Debbie Chrabolowski have opened an outpatient center in Ridgefield for treating eating disorders. The new office, Thrive Psychotherapy and Nutrition of Connecticut, opened in March at 199 Ethan Allen Highway (above Country Diner).

Bruckman and Chrabolowski, who separately had been referring clients to each other for years, decided to work under one roof to allow them to work collaboratively. Together, with two other psychotherapists on site, Theresa Roth and Susan Nilsen, they can provide treatment in one location. Typically, people struggling with an eating disorder work with a nutritionist and a therapist.

Thrive offers individual, family, or group therapy, parent coaching and nutritional counseling.