Bach to Rock plans open house

Bach to Rock, a music school for students of all ages, has announced that its first Connecticut school is now open in Ridgefield. Bach to Rock plans an open house on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 15 Danbury Road, Suite 5 (Girolametti Plaza).

Included will be a tour, a free music lesson, explanation of services and a chance to try out free toddler Mommy and Me classes. There will also be prize drawings and giveaways.

Bach to Rock Ridgefield offers individual lessons, group classes such as DJ lessons, Rock Band, early childhood programs for children as young as toddler and preschool age, summer camps and birthday parties.