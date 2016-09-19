The Ridgefield Press

Finding right fit in college choice

By The Ridgefield Press on September 19, 2016 in Happenings, News · 0 Comments

Debbie Davis, education and career consultant, will give a talk to high school students and their parents on how to make the most informed decisions on appropriate academic, social and financial fit for college. The program will take place at the Ridgefield Library on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m.

Davis is the founder of Davis Education & Career Consultants in Ridgefield and also is a member and past executive board member of the Independent Educational Consultants Association. She is also a member of the National Association for College Admission Counseling, New England Association for College Admission Counseling, and Higher Education Consultants Association. 

Register at ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282.

Related posts:

  1. RidgeCon 2016: Tea with Batman and Mr. Spock
  2. Full STEAM Ahead: Aldrich, library partnership ushers in a new era of innovation
  3. Charity bocce tournament returns to Branchville
  4. Writers Conference is Sept. 23 at library

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Mary Brown, Ridgefielder’s mother Next Post Vote: HAN-FCIAC Athletes of the Week 1
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress