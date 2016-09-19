Finding right fit in college choice

Debbie Davis, education and career consultant, will give a talk to high school students and their parents on how to make the most informed decisions on appropriate academic, social and financial fit for college. The program will take place at the Ridgefield Library on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m.

Davis is the founder of Davis Education & Career Consultants in Ridgefield and also is a member and past executive board member of the Independent Educational Consultants Association. She is also a member of the National Association for College Admission Counseling, New England Association for College Admission Counseling, and Higher Education Consultants Association.

Register at ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282.