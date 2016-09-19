The Ridgefield Press

Writers conference, open house and reception 

September 19, 2016

The Ridgefield Writers Conference open house and reception will take place at the Ridgefield Library on Friday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m. The keynote speaker is Hollis Seamon, author of the young adult novel Somebody Up There Hates You.

The open house also features readings and Q&A with nonfiction author Sonya Huber, fiction author and writer Chris Belden, and essayist James M. Chesbro. There will also be a wine and cheese networking reception.

In addition to the featured speakers the open house will feature representatives from Woodhall Press, an independent publisher for independent authors based in Norwalk.  

The Ridgefield Writers Conference is sponsored by the Ridgefield Library and Word for Words. The event is coordinated by Rebecca Dimyan and Adele Annesi. For information, contact Words for Words at [email protected]. or call 203-894-1908.  

To register visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.                     

