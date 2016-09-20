Wreath festival opens with feast

The Founders Hall Wreath Festival will open with a beefsteak community feast on Friday, Nov. 18.

Participants in Nov. 18-21 festival purchase a wreath for $25 from Founders Hall, decorate it and then donate it back to Founders Hall to sell at the festival.

Wreaths designs may be holiday or seasonal, colorful or subtle, sophisticated or whimsical. Each creation will be entered in a contest for junging and be displayed throughout the festival.

Shoppers will find wreaths, garlands, swags, fresh miniature boxwood trees and a boutique stocked with holiday gifts, home décor items, kitchen goods, jewelry, and accessories.

Whether an individual, a business or organization, Founders Hall will acknowledge the gift on the wreath’s tag and at the event. Wreath designers will receive two free $20 raffle tickets that they can use any day of the festival. Admission to the festival and holiday boutique is free; Beefsteak tickets are $150.

For more information or to buy a wreath, call Cindy Nesbitt at Founders Hall, 203-431-7000.