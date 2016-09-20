Outstanding Service Award honorees

For the achievements of John and Elaine Couri — inciting positive and lasting change in the world — the Ridgefield Old Timers Association is giving them the Outstanding Service Award for 2016 at a ceremony on Oct. 15.

For the Old Timers, the most important annual award is the one that is given for tireless service to the community. Ridgefield has many individuals that contribute regularly to numerous organizations, therefore, the task of naming them is usually a difficult one. However, in this case, the choice was obvious.

Few families have contributed more to the Ridgefield community than John and Elaine Conklin Couri. Their contributions are always vital to the productive life of the community and have lasting value. Much thought and planning goes into each of their projects and there is continuous and personal follow-up.

Without the financial and organizational support of the Couris and the Goldstones, Ridgefield would not have the most outstanding senior center in the state. People come from all over to visit Founder’s Hall to see a model for a senior center of excellence. Even if these people are not able to replicate the physical facility, they are able to come away with an all-new philosophy about the role of senior centers and the types of challenging activities seniors really require today.

What some people do not realize is that the Couris have also built senior centers similar to Founder’s Hall in both Bangor and Moose River, Maine. The idea for the senior centers and also the camp for underprivileged children in Moose River came from Elaine Couri who works tirelessly as a volunteer. It is not uncommon to see John and Elaine helping out with various activities at the three senior centers. They see themselves as regular residents who can help out cooking burgers, setting up tables, and taking part in actual center activities right along with the other members.

In addition to the Couris’ contribution to Founder’s Hall, the family also contributes greatly to the Ridgefield Library, the Ridgefield Playhouse, and Housatonic Habitat for Humanity, the National Charities League and many other organizations. The impact of their donations have made a tremendous difference in the quality and number of special town activities offered through their philanthropy. The Couris are very family oriented and want to enhance the lifestyle of people of all ages.

Syracuse University is also very indebted to the Couri family for their outstanding contributions. John, as chairman of the Board of Trustees Emeritus, and his wife, were responsible for funding the new visitor center and museum at Syracuse University. They have also endowed many academic chairs, the Business Incubation Center, and were responsible for building an entire entrepreneurial complex at the Whitman School of Business. Every school dreams that they will produce alumni like the Couris.

As a business graduate of Syracuse University in 1963, John went on to co-establish Duty Free of America, and along with Elaine, established the Couri Foundation which is involved in numerous financial projects for the betterment of society. For all of his work with Syracuse University, John was awarded an honorary doctorate from the university in 2008. He was also awarded the highest accolade possible at Syracuse in 1993, the George Arents Pioneer Medal.

25th ceremony

The 25th Annual Old Timers Association ceremony on Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Hall on High Ridge will take place starting at 6 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets at $55 may be purchased online through [email protected]