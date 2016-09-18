Student News

Ridgefielder Phillip Russo, a student at Keene State College, will be studying abroad at York St. John University in York, England, for the fall semester.

Three Ridgefield students will be attending James Madison University this fall: Jennifer Houser, majoring in kinesiology; Alec Mullin, majoring in marketing, and Rebecca Moroknek, undeclared.

The following Ridgefield students will be attending Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute for the 2016-17 school year: Nicholas Carey, Brendan Donnelly and William Zieman.

The following three students from Ridgefield have been accepted at Lehigh University: Gregory Girolamo, Brian Nelson and Emma Zachary.