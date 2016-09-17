The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield Academy: New school year starts

By The Ridgefield Press on September 17, 2016

A new school year has started at Ridgefield Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The school, on West Mountain Road, this year will continue to build on science and technology initiatives introduced last year.

The Tinker Lab and Innovation Lab are hands-on experiences where students discover science and technology concepts.

The Center for Innovation and Learning focuses on assessing and expanding school curriculum to match technological change, especially in programs such as STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math).

The center has partnered with the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum and, on Sept. 18 from 1 to 5, the Aldrich will host Community Day: Hands-On with STEAM. Students will showcase their STEAM projects from the center, art, and science classes, and extracurricular clubs.

Ridgefield Academy also promotes public speaking, writing, community service, digital arts, physical fitness and healthy eating.

More information on Ridgefield Academy is available at ridgefieldacademy.org

 

