The Ridgefield Press

Jesse Lee Church offers tag sale spots

By The Ridgefield Press on September 15, 2016 in Community, Happenings · 0 Comments

Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is offering tag sale spots for its annual sale on Sept. 24.

The cost to reserve a space is $15 for Jesse Lee members or $20 for non-members. After paying for the space in the event, sellers keep all revenues from their item sales. Deadline to reserve a space is Monday, Sept. 19.

Tag sale hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with set-up at 9 a.m. If it’s raining, it will move inside to Martin Hall (the lower level of the church’s sanctuary building) and the Carriage House (at the far end of the parking lot).

To reserve your spot or for more information, call the church office at 203-438-8791.

Related posts:

  1. Ridgefield: Jesse Lee youth preparing for Belize
  2. Ridgefield: Family support group on mental illness to start
  3. Ridgefield: Exchange Club talk on Lounsbury House
  4. Ridgefield: Datebook

Tags: ,

Previous Post Playhouse to bestow honors at gala Next Post Playhouse gala features Kenny Rogers
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress