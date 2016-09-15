Jesse Lee Church offers tag sale spots

Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is offering tag sale spots for its annual sale on Sept. 24.

The cost to reserve a space is $15 for Jesse Lee members or $20 for non-members. After paying for the space in the event, sellers keep all revenues from their item sales. Deadline to reserve a space is Monday, Sept. 19.

Tag sale hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with set-up at 9 a.m. If it’s raining, it will move inside to Martin Hall (the lower level of the church’s sanctuary building) and the Carriage House (at the far end of the parking lot).

To reserve your spot or for more information, call the church office at 203-438-8791.