Nurses after war, a seminar

“Sleepless nights consumed with images of wounded and dying soldiers and children. Enduring overwhelming guilt because a nurse lied to a patient when the patient asked, ‘Nurse, am I going to make it?’”

So begins the forward to Nurses After War, a book co-authored by Mary Ellen Doherty, PhD, RN, CNM, and Elizabeth Scannell-Desch, PhD, RN, OCNS, about the reintegration experience of nurses returning from the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. The two authors will describe those experiences, based on their interviews with 35 deployed nurses, in a seminar at Founders Hall on Friday, Sept. 23, at 1 p.m.

“We felt that the media talked about soldiers and warriors, but not about the nurses who took care of them,” said Doherty of her decision to research and write the book with Scannell-Desch, who happens to be her twin sister. “Their stories are so meaningful,” she continued, “and the public needs to know.”

At the seminar, you’ll hear about the stresses and moral dilemmas the nurses faced as they transitioned back into everyday life including problems posed by homecomings, family adjustments, renegotiation of spousal and parenting roles, and workplace challenges. The authors, who are both university nursing professors, will explain how nursing in a war zone changes nurses and expands their skills. Drawing on Scannell-Desch’s 25 years on active duty in the United States Air Force Nurse Corps, they will also give insights and recommendations for changes to current military debriefing that could improve the experiences of wartime nurses.

