Keeler Notes: You’re so vain

For many young people, sampling is something that happens in the DJ’s booth at a dance club.

In the 18th and 19th centuries, a sampler was what proper young ladies created to learn sewing and stitchery in preparation for running households of their own. Anna Marie Resseguie’s sampler, recently restored thanks to contributions from generous donors, is typical of those from the Victorian era.

Like many of them, it includes the alphabet in several typefaces — a way to master both stitching and letters. Another frequent element was a poem, verse from the Bible or, in Anna Marie’s case, what may be a child’s hymn.

Most striking about this piece of marvelous artifact is the evidence of precocious artistry; Anna Marie’s sewing of a dateline at the bottom informs us that it was “wrought” when she was nine years old.

And, that same dateline shows faint evidence that someone may have attempted to pluck out stitches, trying — unsuccessfully — to obscure their meaning. The story goes that adult women sometimes went back to their childhood samplers to do just that, so as to make it more difficult to determine their age.

Whether Anna Marie’s dateline shows the effects of her vanity or simply of the passage of time will remain her secret; in any case, her subsequent age is there for anyone to reckon.