Managing food allergies in school

If you have a child with food allergies, heading back to school can be a nerve-wracking time. Food allergies and intolerances are a major health concern.

The good news is that your child’s school cares greatly about the health and well-being of your child. Start a dialogue with the school nurse, asking for help as you set up an appropriate plan for your child’s safety during school. Speak with the cafeteria staff to identify and plan for safe meals your child can buy from the cafeteria.

School lunch might seem scary, but think of it this way: Allowing your child to purchase school lunch will teach valuable life lessons and skills, and prepare them for high school, college and beyond. Your child will get practice communicating their dietary needs to the staff, and will be able to eat the same foods as their peers.

RVNA’s Nutrition Education Center can provide assistance if your child is heading to school and you have questions or need guidance.

For help with planning school lunches, managing food allergies, or any other nutrition concerns, contact Meg Whitbeck, 203-438-5555, ext. 1341 or [email protected] to schedule a nutrition consultation at RVNA.