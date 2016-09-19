Giving Thanks: Meegan alumni game, CHIRP season, family movie night

The following are compilation of Giving Thanks letters that were submitted to The Press this past week:

Ryan Meegan alumni game

Thanks to everyone who attended the first annual Ryan Meegan Memorial Alumni Game on August 14. The event was a huge success with over 50 alumni playing in Ryan’s honor and 400+ friends and family cheering in the stands. A brief thunderstorm interrupted the start of the game but was soon followed by a double rainbow — a sign that Ryan was with us all in spirit.

Myself, John, Taylor and Sean would like to personally thank everyone who helped organize the event. There are too many folks to mention by name but please know that your love and support is so very much appreciated.

Special thanks to Coach Phil Bergen who was instrumental in spearheading the event. We would also like to thank Tigers Den, Tiger Sports, Ridgefield Soccer & Rugby and Everton America Soccer Club for their donations for raffle prizes.

Lastly, thanks to the referees, DJ, singers and booth staff that all donated their time for the event. Although this was not a fund-raiser, we were able to raise $600 from the sale of T-shirts which will be donated to the Ridgefield Food Pantry. We expect to hold the next event in August 2017 — hope to see everyone next year!

— Kerri Meegan

CHIRP season: Many to thank

CHIRP’s 2016 series of 25 concerts has concluded with many to thank for a successful season. First and foremost are The Ridgefield Parks and Recreation department and its staff, along with the Ridgefield Press, without whom CHIRP would never have gotten started. These two entities are our co-sponsors along with our Tuesday evening co-sponsors, Lexus of Greenwich, Lexus of Mt. Kisco and Greenwich Infiniti. Their staunch support over the last three years has enabled us to book a number of bands who would otherwise have been outside our reach.

Businesses and individuals who have consistently and continuously supported us from almost the very start by underwriting concerts for more than 10 years are Sam Hur of Ridgefield Cleaners, Chris Pike of Ridgefield Music and Allen Purkiss of Purkiss Capital Advisers as well as Cohen & Wolfe, P.C., Bob and Loire Leavitt, John Katz, the Wadsworth Russell Lewis Trust fund, the Leir Foundation and Nick and Anita Donofrio.

Others who have underwritten concerts include The Ridgefield Thrift Shop, The Ridgefield Rotary, the Anna Maria & Stephen Kellen Foundation, Ron Rucolas of Ridgefield Pet, Jon and Allison Stockel, the Alex Heckert family, William Leventon and Fairfield County Bank. First-time underwriters this year were David and Andrea Beebe through their 3B’s Foundation.

CHIRP also couldn’t present as many concerts without the support of our program book advertisers. We are also dependent upon those who respond to our annual town wide mailing and to those who contribute each time they come, by adding something to the collection boxes. And thank you to Marcia Simha and Gary Jones and the other volunteers who circulate those boxes.

It takes the financial support to make CHIRP possible each year, and the assistance of so many more who help out in other ways throughout the summer. It truly takes a village!

— Barbara Manners, CHIRP Producer

Family movie night

I would like to express sincere gratitude to the office of Dr. Blaine Langberg and Ridgefield’s Olympian, Tucker West, for such a positive and memorable first annual Community Family Movie Night. Featuring a complimentary showing of Cool Runnings at our local Prospector Theater last Wednesday evening, many of our young people came out to meet the very gracious and inspirational Mr. West.

The following movie and treats brought together a theater full of students, parents, and athletes; while sharing the message that hard work and perseverance will bring us one step closer to achieving our goals. The evening of laughter, excitement, and relaxed camaraderie was a true gift to our community. Thank you!

— Laura Avery-McSpedon