EZ Junk Removal: A better way to declutter

Before a job is complete, the customer’s expectations must be met or exceeded.

That’s the hospitality mindset motoring Ezra Zimmerman’s business, EZ Junk Removal, which helps cluttered customers throughout Fairfield County determine what in their homes needs to be moved, junked or donated.

“I learned that lesson in college in a hospitality class and it’s always stuck with me,” said Zimmerman, who graduated from Ridgefield High School in 2007. “It’s helped me a lot because it puts you in a position where you’re leaving every customer satisfied — you’re not going to walk away and have them not be happy with the deal.”

For the last four years, Zimmerman has been hauling junk to the transfer station on South Street as part of his other business, EZ Moving.

He saw an opportunity this spring to start a second branch of service that focuses specifically on making dump runs.

That’s why he invested in three trailers, which enable EZ Junk Removal to do two jobs at the same time — on different sites, as well as larger jobs, like moving an entire business out of an office space.

“It’s like having a dumpster on wheels,” Zimmerman explained. “We’ve got two trucks and three trailers, two of which are specifically designed to haul junk.”

And junk includes anything from old furniture to old appliances to yard waste.

A single trailer can weigh as much as 4,000 pounds.

“My favorite part is making a big dent in an area that was once cluttered, where people can’t even move around,” he said.

What separates EZ Junk Removal from larger companies offering similar services is the business’s ability to properly pack the trailer.

“Bigger companies will come in with a huge truck, but they don’t pack it properly, they’ll just jam it in there so they can charge the customer for a full load,” Zimmerman said. “If there’s four rooms of stuff, they’ll do two or more loads and you’ll pay double. We make use of every inch on the trailer because we surgically load these trailers to get the most stuff on there as possible, so the customer gets the best value.”

It’s a competitive advantage he acquired from being in the moving business since 2011.

“We pride ourselves on being furniture movers who can haul junk,” he said. “A lot of people hire these junk companies to take furniture out of their houses, and a majority of them don’t have skills in moving furniture.

“We can take large pieces out of homes without damaging the floors and keep everything the same way.”

Zimmerman believes that the junk removal service has an impact on customer’s lives.

That’s why in October he will host a clean up day for the seniors who live in Ballard Green on Gilbert Street.

“It’s very fulfilling to clear out an area and have the customer say ‘wow!’ when you finish a job,” he said.

For more information, contact EZ Junk Removal at (203) 894-2005 or visit ezjunkct.com.