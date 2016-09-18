Looking Back: Election snafued and teen shot

A snafu 25 years ago was resulting in a strange problem in the 1991 election, the Sept. 19, 1991 Press reported.

A mix-up on the part of both Democratic and Republican Town Committees left one of the four-year seats on the Board of Education without a candidate. That meant that the school board itself, not the voters, would have to fill the empty seat after the election.

The only contest for the school board was over a two-year seat in which Regina Yannuzzi was facing Republic Rodney Salvati.

“It seems to be wasteful to have one part of the ballot with a contest and another with a vacancy,” said Mary Gelfman, Yannuzzi’s campaign manager. Had Yannuzzi run for a four-year seat instead of two-year, both she and Salvati would have been elected without a contest.

“We’re reviewing it to make sure we understand all the parameters,” Yannuzzi said.

A survey of Ridgefield High School students by the American Association of University Women found that 46% of the boys were happy with the way they were, while the finding for girls was 29%.

With at least two chain restaurants expressing interest in moving here, Town Planner Oswald Inglese urged the Planning and Zoning Commission to strictly prohibit drive-in restaurants.

Patrolman Amy Kertesz, a five year veteran of the force, was named the Ridgefield Police’s Officer of the Year.

Newcomers in town included Edward and Linda Santoro. Mr. Santoro was an executive with GE Capital.

Parents were angry with the school board over the increase in the student parking fee from $15 to $50 a year. “I think this is a form of discrimination,” said Joyce Imbrogno. “As far as I know there is no place in town where anyone is required to pay to park.”

RHS senior Jeff Landau spent the summer competing in tennis tournaments which increased his International Tennis Federation’s world junior tennis singles ranking to 300.

50 Years Ago

A 15-year-old burglary suspect was shot as he fled from police at a store off Main Street, the Sept. 22 Press reported.

Officer Kenneth Shannon was patrolling the Grand Union (now CVS) shopping center when he noticed a broken window at Hickory and Tweed, a ski shop. Inside he found a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old, both from Hartford. The juvenile tried to flee and Shannon shot him in the leg, the first time in memory that a Ridgefield officer had shot anyone. The injury was described as a “flesh wound” and the boy kept on running, but was eventually caught. So were four others, including two Ridgefielders, involved in that break along with ones at Ridgefield Supply and the Thrift Shop.

First Selectman Leo F. Carroll, former second in command of the Connecticut State Police, and Police Commission Chairman Craig Kellogg both praised Shannon for his “courage and conscientious attention to his sworn duty.”

In a letter to the editors that week, reader Lynn Perkins blamed the burglaries on lack of teenage activities on weekends. “With nothing to do, teens create their own ‘entertainment,’ often with disastrous results,” she said.

Albert Gaeta was appointed to the Police Commission.

Ridgefield Savings Bank was offering 4½% interest on savings accounts.

Steven, their fourth boy and seven child, was born Sept. 11 to Edward and Florence Sarath of Lakeside Drive.

The Tigers opened the football season with a 26-14 victory over Carmel, helped by the passing of Steve Martin, the running of Rick Miller, and the defense of Kevin Rowe.—J.S.