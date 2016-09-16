New cell tower could be coming off Route 7

A wireless infrastructure company has approached the town about building a 120-foot tall utility pole off Route 7 near the Pamby’s auto dealership. The tapering pole would have a diameter of 40 inches — a little over three feet — at its base.

“It’s going to be a 120-foot monopole,” First Selectman Rudy Marconi told the Board of Selectmen’s Sept. 7 meeting.

Giving the board a wide-ranging end-of-the-meeting update, Marconi said the pole proposal by Mobilitie LLC from Atlanta, Ga., came as Verizon is seeking state permission to add more equipment on its existing utility poles — all in the context of a rush to improve high-tech service as national leaders worry about keeping the U.S. economy competitive.

“The business of technology is exploding,” Marconi told the selectmen. “… We’re falling behind Europe and China.”

Mobilitie wrote to the town describing its plans for a larger statewide network.

“To meet the growing demand for connectivity, Mobilitie is deploying a hybrid transport network that provides high-speed, high-capacity bandwidth in order to facilitate the next generation of devices with data-driven services,” wrote Christopher Brown, a government relations associate with the firm. “This network can support a variety of technologies and services that require connectivity to the Internet, including, but not limited to, driverless and connected vehicles, remote weather stations and mobile service providers.”

Mobilitie proposes to built the pole off Route 7 in Ridgefield under state authority.

“Mobilitie LLC (Mobilitie) is a privately held wireless infrastructure company that holds a Certificate of Public Necessity and Convenience (CPCN) issued by the State of Connecticut, which allows our network access to the public right of way,” the letter says.

The firm asked the town to “identify a single point of contact to streamline the communications process regarding the application for the benefit of both parties.”

At the Sept. 7 meeting, Marconi sounded a little skeptical of the company’s approach.

“If you read that letter from Mobilitie, they’re acting like they already have approval to do this: ‘Appoint someone to work with us…’ ”

He was also uncomfortable with the pole’s location on Route 7, a little north of the intersection of Route 35.

“We’ve had multiple accidents on that corner in that area, to locate that pole that close to that highway,” he said.

“We can’t stop them?” said Selectwoman Maureen Kozlark.

Marconi said that at the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities (CCM) meeting he’d been to there was talk of the group joining lawsuits brought against Mobilitie by Greenwich and Danbury for proposals in those towns.

“It was a big topic of discussion at CCM,” he said.

Marconi also told board members he’d learned Verizon is planning to upgrade its facilities.

“Verizon has submitted to the state,” he said. “What they want to do is start adding antennas to telephone poles,” he said.

John Devine of the town Economic Development Committee was at the meeting and wondered why Verizon hadn’t — as had been widely expected — pursue the opportunity to add its equipment to the recently completed cell tower overlooking Ledges Road, with the promise of improved cell phone coverage in several areas including the vicinity of the high school.

“There’s this huge concern Verizon is not hooked up to that new tower,” he said.

“We’ve written them,” said Marconi. “… The last excuse we got was it wasn’t in the ’16 budget.”

Tuesday, Sept 12, Marconi said in an interview that he’d gotten some clarifications from Mobilitie about the status of their proposal.

“I spoke to them on Friday afternoon,” he said. “…The representative explained that in fact, although the letter read that it was an application, she clarified that it definitely was not an application…

“Right now they are in an exploratory phase looking to access local municipal reception. However, they are on a parallel course to sit down with PURA (Public Utility Regulatory Authority) and the CSC (Connecticut Siting Council), both Connecticut agencies, to further present to these agencies a more detailed outline of the project that Mobilitie would like to pursue in the State of Connecticut,” Marconi said.

“… She went on to further explain that Mobilitie’s effort is to provide infrastructure for multiple wireless companies in aiding with the movement of data only,” Marconi said. “They would be using microwave technology …

“They have projects across the country in many states,” he said.

Does Mobilitie propose other poles or utility facilities in Ridgefield?

“No, but they did say they’d be receptive to a relocation of the tower, provided propagation studies gave them a similar result as the suggested location on Route 7,” Marconi said.

“They’re in the initial phases, investigating many different variables.”

In the documentation that accompanied Mobilitie’s letter to the town, the firm suggests some benefits to the local community: “Connectivity is a vital component of daily life, and Mobilitie works with the nation’s leading companies, including wireline and wireless carriers, sports and entertainment venues, real estate and hospitality firms, healthcare and transportation providers as well as higher education and government entities to ensure connectivity for their customers and constituents.

“Mobilitie’s innovative approach to networks drives competition in speed, pricing, customer service, and technology …”

The network being planned “combines fiber, repeaters and microwave technologies,” the company says.

“… Part of our site selection and design process includes monitoring surrounding areas and incorporating the existing aesthetic tone into our infrastructure to ensure it conforms to the surrounding landscape.”

The firm also promises: “An environmental assessment and a visibility analysis will be provided prior to submittal of any application to the Siting Council.”

Learning more about the company’s plans didn’t entirely allay Marconi’s concern about the proposed pole location close beside Route 7 near Pamby’s.

“According to the aerial map supplied, it appeared to be not much more than 10-12 feet off to the side of the road,” Marconi said.

“That’s been the location over the years of quite a few accidents,” he said. “And to have a 120-foot-tall tower, with a 40-inch base and the necessary concrete, just becomes yet another potential collision for an automobile.”

Marconi plans to keep an eye on Mobilitie’s proceedings before state regulatory agencies.

“They said they’re going to be in front of PURA and the CSC in a week or two,” he said. “And we will be having a follow up conversation, once the propagation study has been completed.”