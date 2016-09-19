The Ridgefield Press

Eppoliti eyes fifth affordable unit on North Salem Road

By Steve Coulter on September 19, 2016 in Lead News, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

The Planning and Zoning Commission listened to a site revision plan that would increase the total number of apartment units at 7-9 North Salem Road, during its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Developer Michael Eppoliti seeks to increase the number of units from 13 to 15.

As part of the revision, the number of affordable units would increase from four to five.

The commission previously approved site plans for the 13-unit project, according to assistant planner Adam Schnell.

“What they’re getting is an extra affordable unit without any increase to the lot coverage,” he told The Press Wednesday morning.

The assistant planner said that the commission’s vote would depend on other materials — new floor plans and rendering — that the applicant would have to submit with the official proposed revision.

“This was only pre-submission,” Schnell said. “He wanted to get the commission’s feelings, test the waters and gauge their perspective about the increased density inside the building…

“Right now, the commission will wait for the applicant to submit the necessary materials before anything else is done.”

 

Related posts:

  1. Sewer lines: Extending them solves problems, but creates others
  2. Planners get ready to OK medical building, apartment complex
  3. Sunset Lane affordable plan wins commission’s support
  4. Planning and zoning recap: Elms modification, gas station zone change

Tags: ,

Previous Post Ridgefield Independent Film Festival announces 2017 dates
About author
Steve Coulter

Steve Coulter


Website

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress