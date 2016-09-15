The long-empty commercial space at 21 Governor Street may soon having a tenant moving in — or, two of them.

“I’m more optimistic now than I have been in qutie a while that we’ll have a resolve here, shortly, and we’ll have the space completely leased,” Brian Dornan of Pyramid Real Estate Group said Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 13.

“We have a couple of very strong candidates: one with a lease for our review and execution; and a couple of other interested tenants chasing the spot,” he said.

“At the moment we’re looking at splitting the space. We’re dividing it into two spaces and we’re hopeful this will succeed,” said Dornan, executive managing director of Stamford-based Pyramid.

“We do have tenants in play, but we don’t have any signed, done, executed leases yet…

“We’re splitting the space down the middle. We’ve got two tenants that will take each half,” he said. “…One, pretty close to touchdown, and at least two others that are circling around.”

He didn’t reveal who the potential tenants are, saying that would have to wait until all the details were worked out and leases signed. But said he expected one side would be occupied by a “more conventional retail” business and the other side by “one that is less conventional” but still “a good use for the space.”

The former Hay Day and Balducci’s grocery store location across from Veterans Park School has been empty April 2009 — with the exception of 18 months when it had temporary occupancy by the Ridgefield Library, during the library’s expansion project.

Dornan had described some of the challenges of finding tenants for the space in a story for the Jan. 7 issue of The Press. It’s a large, 10,000-square-foot location, and the building is 135 feet deep, he’d said.

People in town — business owners, town officials, residents — are interested in seeing the space occupied, and Dornan acknowledged that many have expressed a desire to see another gourmet grocery store try the space Hay Day and Balducci’s have previously occupied.

“…A gourmet market for downtown that all the residents would like to see? Yes, I tried,” Dornan said.

But that dream whole-building “gourmet grocery” tenant — Trader Joe’s, Green’s Natural Market, Whole Foods — just hasn’t materialized, he said.

“I did the Hay Day deal 25 years ago,” he added.

“Sometimes it’s just tough. And this thing was empty for a couple of years before I got it.”