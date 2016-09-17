Editorial: Restrooms for the park?

The town hasn’t figured out what to do with the small pump house in Ballard Green near the Alternative High School building. Why not public restrooms?

The Housing Authority considers the small structure something of a hazard and wants it taken down. The Ridgefield Historical Society doesn’t want to see an unusual old building demolished, but hasn’t come up with a use that seems to work.

The idea of rest rooms was raised during a selectmen’s discussion earlier this year by Selectwoman Barbara Manners — just kind of tossed out as a thought.

It seems worth looking into. The proof of this is the line of port-o-potties nearby, beside the gate between the park and the Ballard Green property. They serve users of the nearby playground, the sometimes sizable crowds attending summer concerts in the park, and everyday people just enjoying the park.

Could the small former pumphouse building be refurbished as nice handicapped-accessible restrooms? It would require plumbing that doesn’t exist, which means money. But as First Selectman Rudy Marconi noted when Selectwoman Manners raised the idea, there must be water and sewer lines in the vicinity — it’s a multifamily housing project, after all.

Maybe the building is too small. Maybe it would cost too much. Maybe it wouldn’t work out. But it’s worth looking into.

Providing decent restrooms for playground users and park strollers and concert goers — something nicer than port-o-potties — seems a good practical, sensible use for this small unusual building that, like many other small pieces of the past, is worth saving.