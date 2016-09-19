Special education settlement costs push budget

Ask the Board of Finance for an emergency appropriation or wait and see if savings can be found elsewhere in the budget?

That’s the decision the Board of Education faced at its meeting Monday night, when Superintendent Karen Baldwin gave a report that indicated a higher-than-budgeted cost of special education tuition and settlements.

Two months in, the schools have been encumbered with $508,189 in settlement costs since the beginning of the year July 1 — more than half of the $950,000 budgeted.

“We have students with significant allergies that have required additional nurses and others with IEPs (Individualized Education Program) that create a need for extra paras,” Dr. Baldwin said. “We’re going to continue to closely monitor this situation and raise awareness to the challenges we might face later in the year.”

The first step in raising awareness will come Tuesday, Sept. 20, when Baldwin and the district’s Business Manager Paul Hendrickson give their 2015-16 year-end report to the town’s finance board.

With a balance of $356,744 left in the budget for special education settlements and seven settlements still pending, educators discussed for more than 30 minutes whether Baldwin should ask for help at the finance board meeting next week.

“Do we bring it to the Board of Finance and ask or do we wait?” asked board member Scott Mason.

Dr. Baldwin didn’t seem in favor of asking for an appropriation, citing last year’s school budget that narrowly passed by 16 votes.

“An appropriation could lead to more community unrest,” she said.

“We thought in light of the close vote outcome that it would not be in our best interest to ask for an additional appropriation, at this time” she said, noting a conversation she had with the board’s budget subcommittee on Sept. 7.

“I don’t want to advise the board one way or the other, but we need to be able to take every step, on our own, to bring the budget back.”

Board member Karen Sulzinsky echoed that logic, recommending that the board look at other accounts in the budget and see if any money can be allocated for the potential special education deficit.

“We’re facing a deficit, the numbers clearly state it,” said board member Doug Silver, who wanted the board to vote on where it stood about the appropriation request.

“We need to be able to tell the finance board, ‘this is where we are right now: we’re in distress in a few areas,’” he said.

Dr. Baldwin agreed and told the board she would explain the situation to the finance board next Tuesday.

Mason was for the strategy of telling but not asking; Silver was for asking for money upfront.

“We didn’t ask for this scenario but it happens,” he said.

Board member David Cordisco felt differently, siding closer to Sulzinsky and Dr. Baldwin’s arguments and opposing the idea the board needed to vote to see where it stood on the issue.

“I think we should present where we are to them and see what they have to say,” he said. “It’s still too early in the year to be voting on something like this — there could be savings elsewhere.”

Mason agreed.

“We should dot all our i’s and cross all our t’s before doing something this big,” he said.

“A vote could be constructive, but not tonight,” Sulzinsky added.

Board chair Fran Walton said that she would add the special education budget to the board’s Sept. 26 agenda for further discussion.

“We’ll bring it back and discuss it more once we hear what the finance board thinks,” she said.