Jack-o’-lantern stamps have Ridgefield roots

Two former Ridgefielders collaborated on the design of a new set of four U.S. postage stamps aimed at the Halloween season.



Paul Montanari, who then lived on New Street, carved the four pumpkins shown on the soon-to-be-released jack-o’-lantern stamps, and Sally Andersen-Bruce, who once lived on North Salem Road and later on West Lane, photographed the pumpkins for the stamps.

Andersen-Bruce, who has done many other stamps, got a phone call in 2014 from Derry Noyes, art director and designer for the U.S. Postal Service, who asked her “to brainstorm Halloween stamp ideas…Put on your thinking cap!”

On Halloween night that year, she had dinner at Paul and Liz Montanari’s home on New Street, along with New Street neighbors Bob and Fran Riche.

“I was very impressed with his jack-o’-lantern on the front step,” she said. “I called him the next day and asked him if I brought over pumpkins, would he carve the jack-o’-lanterns.”

The request may have seemed a bit strange to Montanari since the jack-o’-lanterns would be created after Halloween was over, and Andersen-Bruce could not tell him that the results might appear on postage stamps. “I can’t tell anyone what the project is for until it is officially announced — I sign a confidentiality agreement with USPS,” she said.

Montanari did the pumpkins, and the design was approved in the spring of 2015.

When Montanari learned that his Halloween artistry would appear on millions of postage stamps, “He was as cool as a cucumber,” Andersen-Bruce said. “But that’s the kind of guy Paul is.”

The four, first-class Forever stamps will be released to the public Sept. 30.

After graduating in photography from the Art Center College of Design in Los Angeles in 1973, Andersen-Bruce moved here to join her future husband, Gordon Bruce, who grew up in Wilton.

“I taught photography in New Canaan at Photographics Workshop and also at the University of Bridgeport in the evenings and weekends, and worked at Friendly’s restaurant during the day,” she said.



Her images have appeared in magazines, books, annual reports, and on packaging. She has produced pictures for more than a dozen postage stamps including Classic American Dolls (1997), Neuter or Spay (2002), Holiday Nutcrackers (2008), Animal Rescue: Adopt a Shelter Pet (2010), Weathervanes (2012), Gingerbread Houses (2013), and the Global stamp (2014). She lives in New Milford.

Examples of Andersen-Bruce’s work, including stamps, may be found at sabphoto.com.

Since the pumpkin-carving, the Montanaris have moved to Carefree, Ariz., near Phoenix, where Paul works at All Saints’ Episcopal Church and Day School and Liz volunteers at the Musical Instrument Museum (she worked for many years at Books on the Common here).