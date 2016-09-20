About Town: What’s a ramapoo?

Ridgefield has a Ramapoo Road and a Ramapoo Hill Road. What’s a “ramapoo”?

Ramapoo Road is an old highway, probably the original route from town to West Mountain, that meanders from Gilbert Street westward to the intersection of West Mountain Road and Barry Avenue.

The name “Ramapoo” recalls the reported name of one of the Indian groups that lived in Ridgefield. In his Ridgefield in Review, historian Silvio Bedini says that “the Indians who inhabited the Ridgefield area were members of the Ramapo and Titicus villages in the Tankiteke sachemdom of the Wappinger tribe.”

Theories vary as to what Ramapo or Ramapoo actually meant. John C. Huden, an Indian place names expert, translates the word as “they are in route” or “temporary dwellers,” but admits that “other sources give ‘stream formed by round ponds’ and ‘river which empties into round ponds.’”

George R. Stewart, in American Place Names, has a simpler, more basic translation: “round pond.”

Is it possible that our “Round Pond,” to which the old Ramapoo Road led, was originally called Ramapoo, and that our Indians took their name from it? Round Pond is never called Ramapoo in the early town records, but the fact that English and Indian names may mean the same thing and are connected geographically makes it seem a strong possibility.

It’s possible that the application of the name stemmed from early Ridgefielders’ knowledge that the word meant “round pond” and referred to an Indian village, Ramapoo, located at our Round Pond. However, Ridgefielders had always known the word as a tribal name because it appears in the first Indian deed to the new settlers, which begins: “Know ye that I, Catoonah, sachem of Ramapoo Indians …”

Ridgefield’s Indians were, incidentally, of a type that would match with Huden’s translation of “temporary dwellers.” They changed camps with the seasons.

There’s evidence that Gilbert Street was originally considered part of Ramapoo Road; a 1900 map of the village labels Gilbert Street as “Ramapoo Road.” And there are also indications that West Mountain Road was called the same thing; a 1907 property map in the town hall uses “Ramapo Road” for West Mountain Road in the vicinity of Old West Mountain Road. (Ramapo, incidentally, one of at least two valid spellings of the word, is used by the Rockland County, N.Y., town.)

In the mid-18th Century, someone who wanted to go from the village to Round Pond had to take a route that traversed today’s Gilbert Street, Ramapoo Road, Oscaleta Road, and Rippowam Road. Barry Avenue wasn’t built until the mid-19th Century and most of West Mountain Road didn’t exist until sometime after the Revolution. Thus, the original road really led from the village to Round Pond — or Ramapoo?

Ramapoo Hill Road is part of the Ramapoo Hills subdivision, developed in the mid-1950s by Judge Joseph H. Donnelly. The dead-end road and the subdivision are so-called because they are on the old Conklin Farm, bordering Ramapoo Road.—J.S.