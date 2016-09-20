Danbury Road zone change proposal goes to hearing Oct. 4

The Planning and Zoning Commission has scheduled a public hearing for a proposed zone change at the former HSBC bank building and Copps Hill Shell on Danbury Road Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The applicants — Fred’s Servicenter Inc. and Kelly Copps Hill Realty LLC — are requesting a change from the restrictive B3 commercial zone, which only permits use for office buildings, to the B1 retail zone.

“There’s no plan to combine the two properties,” Attorney Robert Jewell told The Press Tuesday morning.

“It just makes sense to apply for both buildings together because you’re not allowed to spot zone,” he said. “It’s all about the bank building at 108 Danbury; Copps Hill Shell will be there forever.”

Both properties were part of the “gasoline alley” era on Danbury Road, according to an application in the town’s planning department, and were zoned B2 in 1946 when Ridgefield first enacted zoning laws to allow for the service station use.

Thirty years later, the Copps Hill Mini-Plan was adopted in 1976 and the easterly side of Danbury Road was rezoned to B3, rendering both service center properties nonconforming.

More recently, the property at 108 Danbury Road — the bank building which turned hands from HSBC to First Niagara before becoming vacant over the last two years — was redeveloped, but never applied to be rezoned for retail.

“This status makes proper planning impossible, especially when the properties are suitable mainly for purposes that are not permitted,” Jewell wrote in the application, which was received Aug. 23.

“As you can imagine, marketing a property where most appropriate uses would likely require a variance (the granting of which is far from certain) is difficult at best.”

In speaking to The Press, Jewell said that it was a “logical zone change” and compared it to the zone change from B3 to B1 that the commission approved at the Commerce Park area six years ago.

“The approval was for lots that faced Danbury Road, like these two properties, and it went up from Party Depot to South Street,” he said. “It’s very similar to the zone change we’re requesting, and I don’t see any reason to object. It doesn’t seem to be in violation of any zoning regulation or subject to any neighborhood argument.

“Even if the lots were to be combined, it’s not big enough for a box store,” he added.

The attorney said that the owner of the bank property — Fred’s Servicenter Inc. — does not have a tenant lined up, but stressed that there would be no construction on the site.

“It’s a brand new building that isn’t permitted for a retail use,” he said. “He’s just looking for somebody to occupy it.”