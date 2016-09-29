NEW DATE: St. V’s Sunset Sail to benefit breast cancer

St. Vincent’s SWIM Across the Sound will hold their 14th annual Sunset Sail on the Bridgeport / Port Jefferson Ferry on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 3:30-7 p.m. The cruise takes passengers for a leisurely ride along the Connecticut shoreline and out in the open waters of Long Island Sound.

All proceeds benefit the SWIM Across the Sound Breast Cancer Programs.

Tickets for this adults-only (21+) cruise are $60 and include catering by Vazzy’s, live music by The C Sides, beer, wine, and soda.

Register online at SwimAcrossTheSound.org/Sunset2016 or by calling 203-576-5451.