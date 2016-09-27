Pete the Cat at Playhouse

The Ridgefield Press

By The Ridgefield Press on September 27, 2016 in Entertainment, Happenings, Schools · 0 Comments

Ridgefield Academy is presenting the Theatreworks USA production of Pete the Cat at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Saturday, Oct. 1, with performances at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The musical is part of the Ridgefield Academy Family Series performances. Dimitri’s Diner is the restaurant partner (10% off meal when tickets are presented).

The play is part of The Ridgefield Playhouse Arts for Everyone program, which helps make the performing arts available to economically disadvantaged residents of Fairfield County. Donations helps provide tickets and transportation to the Playhouse.

For tickets ($15), call the box office at 203-438-5795 or visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

