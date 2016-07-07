Restaurants: Were there more per person in the old days?

The year was 1955. The town’s population was 6,200.
There were two schools, two banks, no supermarkets and the ZIP code was not yet in use.
Back then, there were 17 restaurants in Ridgefield — one for every 365 people. Today in Ridgefield there is roughly one restaurant for every 535 people, suggesting that for the size of the town there were actually more restaurants 60 years ago.
Some restaurant owners have suggested that today the supply exceeds the demand — the piece of the pie is getting smaller and smaller. And a perception that restaurants are a significant part of the town’s commercial base underlies the current discussion about limiting the number mobile food vendors — food trucks and carts — that are licensed by the town.
There is no standard number of the ideal supply to meet demand — there are simply too many variables and market forces at play. Ridgefield also serves as something of a commercial hub for some residents nearby towns with less of a center, like Redding and North Salem.
Toward the close of the 1950s, the town started to grow quickly and by 1965 the population was 15,000, more than doubling in 10 years. From then to today, there has been population growth, but not as fast and furious. The number of restaurants has also grown.
Over the 60 years, research by The Press indicates, Ridgefield went from 6,200 people and 17 restaurants in 1955 to 24,600 people and 46 restaurants in 2015.
The decade by decade count shows 1975 with the lowest density of restaurants against population — one for every 703 people.
Here’s the progression: 1955 — 17 restaurants, 6,200 people, one restaurant for every 365 people; 1965 — 24 restaurants, 15,000 people, one for every 625; 1975 — 27 restaurants, 19,000 people, one for every 704; 1985 — 32 restaurants, 20,000 people, one for every 625; 1995 — 42 restaurants, 22,000 people, one every 524; 2005 — 45 restaurants, 24,000 people, one for every 533 people; 2015 — 46 restaurants, 24,600 people, one for every 535.
Following is a listing of the restaurants in town at 10-year intervals starting in 1955.
Only two restaurants from 1955 continue in the same location, Stonehenge and Bernard’s. Both have had multiple owners and Bernard’s has had names changes, including Tode’s Inn originally and then the Inn at Ridgefield.
Joe’s Hideaway, now the Hideaway, is the next oldest restaurant location, followed by the Ancient Mariner.
Since this list offers snapshots in time, there will be many restaurants readers may recall that are not on the list, restaurants that have come and gone in between the 10-year periods when the counts were taken from Press records, compiled by archivist Jack Sanders.
Not included as “restaurants” are doughnut or bagel shops, bakeries, ice cream stores or coffee shops (like Starbucks). It does include delis like Genoa, which has a large seating area, all three Subway shops, pizza places and menued cafes like Tazza.
1955
Pop. 6,200
The town’s population was 6,200. Here are the restaurants The Press archives came up with for that year:
Angelo’s
Blue Feather
Cella
Circle Luncheonette
Colonial Steak
The Elms Inn
Fife And Drum
Fox Hill Inn
King Neptune
Le Bretagne
Mary’s
BV Ranch
Outpost Inn
Ridgefield Diner
Santini’s
Stonehenge
Tode’s Inn at Ridgefield
1965
Pop. 15,000
Stonehenge
The Elms Inn
Tode’s Inn at Ridgefield
Luigi’s
Colonial Steakhouse
Circle Diner
The Alibi
Fox Hill Inn
Carboni’s Kozy Knook
The Family Room
King Neptune
Nina’s
Ridge Bowl
Rickshaw
Ridgefield Diner
Valtiero’s
Fife and Drum
Joe’s Hideaway
Angelo’s
Blue Feather
Poncho’s
Ridgefield Luncheonette
Santini’s
Steak Barn
1975
Pop. 19,000
Alibi
Ancient Mariner
Chuck Wagon
Country Club House
Stonehenge
The Elms
Inn at Ridgefield
Dragon Inn
Friar Tuck
Friendly’s
Girolametti’s (Ice House)
Hungry Knight
King Neptune
La Chandelle (Michael’s)
Luigi’s
Nina’s
Perp’s
Red Lion
Ridgefield Coffee Shop
Roma Pizzeria
Smalley House
Venice
Sherlocks
1985
Pop. 20,000
Ancient Mariner
Anthony’s Red Lion
Café Natural
Connolly’s Steak/Seafood
Dana’s Restaurant
Elms Inn
Food Chandler
Friendly
Galloway’s Pub
Inn at Ridgefield
King Neptune
Le Coq Hardi
Lotus
Luigi’s
Nina’s
Pickles
Ridgefield Coffee Shop
Roma
Rusty Nail
Stonehenge
Tahiti East
Touchstone’s
Tower of Pizza
Venice
Winkl’s Restaurant
Gaddis
Entrez Vous
Scrimshaw’s
Sacco
Ice House
Hungry Knight
Joe’s Store
1995
Pop. 22,000
Amici’s Restaurant
Ancient Mariner
Biscotti
Boston Chicken
Abstract Grill
Bully’s
Corner Pub
Dimitri’s Diner
Dragon Palace
Duchess
Early Bird
The Elms
Franzese
Gail’s Station House
Inn at Ridgefield
King Neptune
La Florentina
Lotus
Mandarin House
Mannen
Moody’s Café
Nina’s
Chez Noue (Terra Sole)
Pizza Hut
Red Lion
Ridgefield Coffee Shop
Ridgefield General Store
Ridgefield Pizza
Roma
Rusty Nail
Sam’s Grill
Southwest Café
Spagone
Stonehenge
Subway
Venice
Genoa
33⅓ at Copps Hill (Pickles)
East Ridge Café
Joe’s Store
2005
Pop. 24,000
Ancient Mariner
Café Svago
Caputo’s East Ridge Café
Dimitri’s
Early Bird
Elms
Empire Szechuan
Fifty Coins (Upstream)
59 Bank Street
Gringo Café (Sagi)
Koo (Old Bully’s)
La Saliere (Terra Sole)
Mannen
Pizza Hut
Planet Pizza
Southwest Café
Spagone
Subway (2)
Thai Pearl
The Catch
The Corner Pub
The Sand Wedge
Toscana
Venice
Bernard’s (Inn at Ridgefield)
Wild Ginger
Stonehenge
The Grill (golf course)
Bailey’s Backyard
Gail’s
Insieme
Luc’s
Piccolo
Village Pizza
John’s Best pizza
Bar & Grill
Genoa
Poncho & Gringo’s
Subway #2
Bartolo
J + J’s Gathering Place
Patisserie
Red Lion (Closed mid 2005)
Joe’s Store
2015
Pop. 24,600
Ancient Mariner
Bartolo
Dimitri’s (Prospect)
Early Bird
John’s Best
Luc’s
Luna Rosa
Mannen
Prime Burger
Prospector
Subway (#1)
Gyro on Pita
Tiger’s Den
Toscana
V Thai
Venice
Village Pizza
Planet Pizza
Wild Ginger
Wooster Hollow Café
Bare Burger
Dog + Pony (Bissell House)
Bernard’s
Stonehenge
Fifty Coins
Bailey’s
Bar and Grill
Hoodoo Brown
Empire Szechuan
Genoa
Little Pub
Ritz Asia
Terra Sole
Southwest Café
Tom Tom’s
Yuan Asia
Cellar Door
Gallo
850 Pizza
Hideaway
Subway #2
Subway #3
Jersey Mike’s Subs
Tazza
Golf course
Joe’s store (now Tony’s Corner Deli)