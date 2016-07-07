The Ridgefield Press

CHIRP goes indoors tonight

By The Ridgefield Press on July 7, 2016 in Happenings, Lead News · 1 Comments

CHIRP concerts in Ballard Park can draw as many as a thousand people. Here is CJ Chenier, who enjoys leaving the stage and walking among the audience. —Press photo

The CHIRP concert will go indoors tonight for C.J. Chenier. — Press photo

CHIRP Producer Barbara Manners reports:

Too muggy, hot and dismal outside and forecast not looking like it’s going to change so C.j. Chenier will play @Ridgefield Playhouse tonight instead of Ballard Park. ‪#‎Free‬ concert but no outside food or drink permitted in Playhouse so please eat first or plan on eating after show.
Wine beer and wraps are available for purchase at Playhouse.
Last year C.J. also played inside at the Playhouse and it was a wonderful concert but some people found the noise level a bit too uncomfortable. So if you are noise sensitive, please, bring ear plugs just in case (or you can purchase there)  and for young children noise cancelling headphones suggested. Concert will begin by 7:15 p.m.

No related posts.

Previous Post Salvestrini receives pair of prestigious honors Next Post Spy films and beach etiquette
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • BOS Observer

    Now I can get a parking space so I can patronize Ridgefield businesses that are getting killed by these concerts!!!

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress