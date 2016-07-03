Ridgefield: Serving our Nation

This list includes Ridgefielders or former Ridgefielders serving in the United States military at home or abroad or as civilian contractors supporting the military. Families of deployed soldiers in the Army may also call the Family Assistance Hotline at 800-833-6622 for contact information. Military mail averages two weeks for delivery.
For other ways to support the troops, visit americasupportsyou.mil.
The Press welcomes any additions or corrections to this list. Call Thomas Nash at 438-6544, or email [email protected] This list is always online at our website, TheRidgefieldPress.com, under “People.” (Last updated: 6/18/2016)
Ssgt. Joshua Barton
20 Arbor Ridge Rd.
Torrington CT
2LT Gabriella (Bella) Bermudez
1st Platoon Leader
64th Military Police Company
Ft. Hood TX 76544
Sgt. Ashley Bertilson
20 Fairview Ave.
Ridgefield CT 06877
SPC Bishop, Samuel T.
JBSA
Fort Sam Houston TX 78234
MIDN Zachary Bodner
P.O. Box 11377
1 Wilson Road
United States Naval Academy
Annapolis MD 21412
Petty Officer 2nd Class Brendan M. Butler
Fort Meade MD 21113
Capt. Garrett Caponetti
47 Clifton Drive
Simsbury CT 06070
ET2 Louis Catanzaro
8135 Boonesborough Trail
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Stephen da Cruz
USNA
PO Box 11917
Annapolis MD 21412
LCpl Joseph S. Cullinan
Weapons Company
1st Battalion, 5th Marines
Unit 10205
FPO AP 96610-0205
Lt. Col. Paul Defloria
4139 Grace Circle
Beavercreek OH 45431-2983
AST3 Derrian Duryea
US Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater
Commanding Officer
15100 Rescue Way
Clearwater FL 33762
Cadet Connor Findlay
PO Box 1086
West Point NY 10997
1s Lt. Sean Fitzgerald
2471 Raywood View #533
Colorado Springs CO 80920
Capt. Christopher Flood
1215 Mason Drive
Quantico VA 32134
LCDR Michael Garvey
770 5th St NW #1215
Washington, DC 20001
Lt. Cmdr. Todd Greene, USN
483 Penwood Drive
Edgewater MD 21037
Capt. Wells Hamilton, USMC
P.O. Box 24
Beaufort NC 28516
PFC Max Hastings
D Co 2-16 IN BN
PSC 831 Box 6907
FPO-AE 09363-0070
Lt. Col. Brian M. Hebert
58 Prospect Street
Ridgefield CT 06877
Jason Heiser
EOD MU 5
PSC 455 BOX 202
FPO AP 96540-1320
Brig. Gen. Sean Jenkins
Deputy Director Operations, CENTCOM
MacDill AFB, Tampa FL
Johnathan Keating
USMAPS
950 Reynolds Road #100
West Point NY 10996
1 LT. Mark Kelley, US Army
USAG-J
Unit 45013
Box 3235
APO AP 96338
Lance Corporal Nicholas Kelly
3rd LAR BN H&S
Box 788272, 29 Palms CA 92278-8272
SPC Matthew R Kirkpatrick
937A Emjay Way
Carthage NY 13619
Lt. Lisa Johnson Lowery
PSC 812
Box 3270
FPO AE 09627
Ssgt. Dustin J. Lowery
PSC 812
Box 3270
FPO AE 09627
Cadet Matt Lusardi
Virginia Military Institute
VMI Box 80944
Lexington VA 24450-0304
Pfc. Mary Marinelli, USMC
PM P/STC
PO Box 15240
Parris Island SC 29905
Cadet Bryan R.S. Mazzola
NU Box 521
158 Harmon Drive
Northfield VT 05663
Cadet Timothy Mines
PO Box 2996
West Point NY 10997
Lt. Jonathan R. Nelson
2414 Starfish Road
Virginia Beach VA 23451
Lt. Ryan T. Nelson
HSM-72 Main Body
Unit 200177 Box 25
FPO AA 34080
Captain Woodrow J. Peatt Jr.
410 E. Main Street
Lebanon IL 62254
Cpl. William P. Pfohl
VMAQ2/Seatshop
Unit 27521, FPO AE
09510-7521
Lt. JG Dylan Shay
860 N.E. Rimrock Drive
Bremerton WA 98311
Lt. JG. Jacqueline Reid Shorrock
457 E Ave.
Coronado CA 92118
SN Joseph Waite
35 Webster Road
Ridgefield CT 06877
2nd Lt. Robert Wendel
611 Bjornstad Street
U.S. Military Academy
Fort Benning GA 31905
Capt. Jeffrey Wilson
1600 Beach St. Apt 201
San Francisco CA 94123