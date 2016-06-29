Robert F. Garty, World War II gunner

Robert F. Garty of Franklin, MA passed away peacefully with family at his side on June 24, 2016 at the age of 92. He was the beloved husband of Patricia M. (McCarty) Garty for 63 years.

Bob was born in Brooklyn, NY on April 5, 1924 to the late James R. and Florence T. Garty. Bob was raised in Riverside, IL and Brooklyn by his stepmother Theresa (Giegengack) Garty.

Bob served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. On D-Day, he flew on the southern flank of the invasion force to protect the Allies against German submarine activity. Bob was a member of the following squadrons during his service: 82-Lockheed Hudsons, 33-PBY-5, and 112-PB4Y-1. His last assignment was flying as plane captain and top gunner for the squadron CO. Bob was awarded the WWII Victory Medal, the American Defense Service Medal, the American Area Service Medal, the Air Medal with 1 Gold Star, the European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, the Presidential Unit Citation (VB 112 Squadron) and the Honorable Service Lapel Button. He was honorably discharged in 1949.

After serving in the Navy, Bob attended the Rochester Institute of Technology, graduating in 1951. He spent most of his career in the printing and graphic arts industry, including a long tenure at W.A. Krueger Company. Bob concluded his career at McCarty & Sons, Inc., a stainless steel business founded by his father-in-law.

He was a former longtime resident of Ridgefield, CT and Clinton, CT before moving to Franklin in October 2014.

Bob was an active member of St. Mary’s Church of the Visitation in Clinton, CT, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and was a member of the building committee. He was active with the Ridgefield hockey and skating programs, and served as a hockey referee.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Robert T. Garty and his wife Joanne (Medfield, MA) and Marybeth G. Standbridge and her husband Keith (Cincinnati, OH). Also surviving are his cherished grandchildren: John Garty, Katherine Standbridge, Peter Standbridge, Jack Standbridge and Paige Garty.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial Mass on Saturday, July 9th at 11am in St. Mary’s Church of the Visitation-54 Grove St. Clinton, CT. Following the Mass the family will receive family and friends at the parish hall for fellowship and refreshments. A private interment ceremony with military honors will take place at the parish cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National MS Society, Northeast Chapter at 101A First Ave, Waltham, MA 02451.

Arrangements are under the care of the Charles F. Oteri & Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. Franklin, MA

