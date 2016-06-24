Teens turn out to defend essence of The Barn

Concern about preserving The Barn’s off-beat, hang-loose “essence” brought a crowd young people who are regulars at the drop-in teen center before the Board of Selectmen on Wednesday, June 22.

“The barn has single-handedly changed my life,” one young woman told the selectmen. “…A lot of the people here, they don’t have anywhere else to go.”

About 30 people spoke at what became a near two-hour public hearing on a proposed lease of The Barn to the Ridgefield Boys and Girls Club, which would take over for the town in overseeing its operations.

The proposed lease is scheduled for a Town Meeting vote on Wednesday, July 6, at 7:30 in town hall.

“The Boys and Girls Club is one environment; The Barn is another,” said a young man who said he’d enjoyed both places during his high school years.

Keeping The Barn open more than it’s current 16 hours a week — Mondays and Wednesdays, 2 to 6, and 2 to 10 Fridays — is one of the main goals of the proposed change from a town-operated facility to one that is part of the Boys and Girls Club’s operations.

First Selectman Marconi assured the hearing crowd that in the proposed lease the town was obligating the club to maintain at least the current hours as relatively unstructured drop-in teen center.

Many speakers connected The Barn’s easy-going ‘essence’ with the leadership of staff, particularly Linda Caponetti and Jeff Bonistalli.

“Jeff and Linda are part of that essence,” one young man said. “I’d rather have less days than not Jeff and Linda.”

Town officials said the staffing of the Barn in the future would be up to the Boys and Girls Club. And Don Romoser, the club’s board chairman, said staffing is something that will be worked out in the future.