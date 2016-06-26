Ridgefield: Amphitheater? Really?

Some raise doubts about committee’s vision

Is an outdoor amphitheater really something Ridgefield wants and needs? How did the thought of a “cultural center” on the Schlumberger land end up centered on an outdoor stage? Will there be enough users? And, of course, how much would it cost?

Not opposition, but some doubts about the vision of a public amphitheater — mingled with praise for the Schlumberger Citizens Committee’s hard work and exhaustive research — were heard before its final report was accepted by the Board of Selectmen Wednesday, June 15, in effect disbanding the committee.

“There is a concern committing to an amphitheater before a feasibility study and impact study has been done,” Allison Greeley of the Ridgefield Arts Council told the selectmen.

“… I’m just concerned it’s a little early to say an amphitheater is the only option.”

“I’m glad to hear acceptance of this report does not mean building an amphitheater is a fait accompli,” said Daniella Sikora, who leads the Ridgefield Chorale. “… It is a space that will be used three months a year, four months a year…

“I’d like the Board of selectmen to gather more information.”

“We need some ballpark figure of the capital costs,” said Peter Graversen of Indian Cave Road. “… What is it going to cost to develop? Are we talking $1 million, $5 million?”

“The board will take that under advisement,” First Selectman Rudy Marconi said.

He said Milone and MacBroom, the consultants who worked with the citizens committee, might be able to provide a range.

“The other question: How are we going to fund it?” Marconi added. “Are we going to ask the public?”

The meeting wasn’t a public hearing, but when Marconi opened it up for comments a lot of the thoughts shared were doubts and concerns.

No one opposed the recommendation that the selectmen appoint another committee to follow up and continue advancing the concept of developing a cultural center on the 30 remaining acres of Schlumberger land. But there seemed to be an undercurrent, at least, of skepticism about the idea of an outdoor amphitheater as its centerpiece.

“Do a little stress-testing on that idea,” said Greeley.

She said later that the cultural center concept is “really exciting to a lot of people,” but deep involvement by arts organizations was crucial “so we’re sure we’re building something useful, and that will be successful.”

Dick Larson, chairman of the Schlumberger Citizens Committee, challenged assertions that the committee hadn’t consulted with the arts groups about the plan.

“The committee did reach out to the arts community,” he said. “We did meet with the arts council May 9.”

The arts council, he said, had been included on communications about the committee’s opinion surveys as they were being done.

“It’s not as though we haven’t reached out to the art folks,” Larson said.

Members of the Board of Selectmen — and, indeed, virtually all of the 10 or 20 people in the audience — seemed to agree the citizens committee had done a commendable job. But the selectmen, too, had questions they thought needed answers before the town makes any commitments.

Finances, of course, were of interest to the selectmen. As the report itself acknowledged, the town has at this point spent about $7.7 million on the property, and recovered about $5.6 million of that. There are also projections of more than $475,000 in annual tax revenue — and perhaps twice that — from the site. But building a cultural center would add to the $7.7 million spent on the property.

“Do we have a range for what the town’s going to be on the hook for as far as development costs?” asked Selectman Bob Hebert.

“Until the implementation committee finishes the plan, it’s difficult to cost out,” said Larson.

Hebert wondered about potential for revenue.

“I don’t see us generating a lot of money from an amphitheater,” Marconi said. “Whatever we got would probably have to go back in.”

Marconi seemed interested in the committee’s thought that a cultural center on the site offered economic development potential as a draw that would help support for the downtown’s restaurants and stores.

“We know The Playhouse sells 70,000, 80,000 tickets a year,” he said. “But we haven’t captured those people.”

Marty Handshy, who bought 10 acres of the site from the town and is building 54 units of age-restricted housing there, said the people buying his units were concerned about issues like the traffic that events at an amphitheater might generate.

Ellen Burns, a committee member who used to work for Schlumberger, pointed out that there’d been traffic generated from the site all the many years it was a research lab with hundreds of people working there. While “anything that’s going to cause more traffic” would draw some concern, she said, an outdoor music venue wasn’t people’s biggest worry.

“People don’t want more excessive development,” she said.

Discussion at the meeting challenged the idea that an amphitheater’s chief purpose would be to serve as a new venue for the free CHIRP concerts that are now in Ballard Park most Tuesday and Thursday evenings in the summer.

“It’s not targeted at CHIRP,” Larson said. “It’s targeted as an amphitheater which could be used by many people.”

Selectwoman Barbara Manners, who started and still runs the Concert Happenings in Ridgefield Parks (CHIRP) performances, acknowledged that at least some downtown business people would happy to see the concerts relocated.

“CHIRP never asked for an amphitheater,” she said. “…What we talked about publicly is finding another space for CHIRP because what was intended as a draw of people to the town has turned out to do more harm than good — local businesses feel they’re losing business because of the parking.”

Buildings on the site

No one challenged the committee’s suggestion that the selectmen move quickly to try to negotiate deals with groups interested in restoring and using two of the remaining three buildings on the site: BassamFellows, a New Canaan design firm, for the Philip Johnson building; and Act of Connecticut, a local group interested in restoring the Schlumberger theater for both drama productions and education programs.

“Act of Connecticut is willing and able to totally rehabilitate that facility, without funding,” said Bill Diamond of High Ridge.

The strongest opinion expressed by board members on this possibility was Selectman Steve Zemo’s preference for long-term leases, rather than selling off more of the former Schlumberger land.

Appointing a committee to begin negotiations with the two potential users was on the selectmen’s agenda for June 22.

The selectmen — and audience — also seemed to accept without challenge the committee’s suggestion that to follow up on its work, another committee should be appointed. While Larson called this an “implementation committee,” the selectmen seemed to think another name — “feasibility committee” was suggested by Maureen Kozlark — might reflect a more open-ended mission.

Based on the evening’s discussion, Zemo thought the follow-up committee might look at ideas besides the amphitheater for the cultural center.

“If there’s another idea percolating, we should charge the implementation committee to look into it,” Zemo said. “… Let folks who seem to think there are other uses, let them come forward with a plan and present it to the implementation committee.”

Some members of the disbanded citizens committee might be tapped to serve on the follow-up committee.

As the meeting broke up Larson, who seemed to win praise from all sides for the job he did chairing the committee, raised his hands in the air.

“Free at last!” he said.